OCSO investigating murder of Fort Walton Beach teen

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 19-year old man in Fort Walton Beach.

Deputies said they responded to a call of shots fired off Oakhill Avenue after 10 p.m. Monday when they found Cordell Smart on the ground beside a fence with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Smart was unresponsive when deputies arrived.

An autopsy will be conducted by the First Judicial Circuit Medical Examiner’s Office.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on the murder to contact the OCSO at 850-651-7400 or you can contact Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 863-TIPS, emeraldcoastcrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Mobile Tips application.