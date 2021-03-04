OCSO: Drug dealer charged with murder in overdose death

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Fort Walton Beach drug dealer is charged with murder after one of his victims died from an overdose, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

Ricky Wilson Jr., 31, is charged with homicide resulting from the distribution of a controlled substance. Investigators said Wilson supplied the heroin that led to the June 10th death of a 29-year old Tanager Road man.

Wilson was spotted Tuesday afternoon by OCSO Fugitive Warrants deputies while driving north on State Road 189 near Eldridge Road. When they attempted a traffic stop Wilson sped off, leaving the roadway to pass other cars on the right side shoulder before heading into a neighborhood off Roberts Boulevard.

Deputies found the vehicle partially concealed at the rear of a home on Cardinal Street. At the same time, a woman flagged down a deputy and said a man had just entered her house uninvited. Deputies surrounded the house and ordered Wilson out repeatedly over about a 15 minute period.

When they ultimately breached the front door, Wilson surrendered and was taken into custody. They found more than four grams of heroin where Wilson had been hiding and the homeowner also said $500 was missing from her residence.

In addition to the homicide charge, Wilson is also charged with trafficking in heroin, theft, resisting arrest, burglary, and habitually driving with a suspended license.