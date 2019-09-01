Breaking News
OCSO deputies investigating drive-by shooting

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)- Okaloosa County deputies responded to shots fired Saturday afternoon.

Officers are currently investigating a drive-by shooting that happened in the area of 28 Miller Street around 4:15 p.m.

Reports said one person suffered significant injuries and has been taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The shooter is still at large. If you have any information regarding this case you’re asked to contact police or call Emerald Coast Crimestoppers, where you can remain anonymous.

