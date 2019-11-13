OCSO: Crestview man, covered in blood, confesses to killing parents

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WMBB)- A Crestview man is behind bars after allegedly killing his parents.

Reports say 30-year-old Jacob Daniel Price turned himself into police when he walked into the lobby of the police department Wednesday morning around 4 a.m. stating he had shot his parents and two of his family dogs. Price was covered in blood.

Okaloosa County Deputies then went to the scene and found his parents, 51-year-old Jolene Price and 56-year-old Robert Price dead in their home off Equine Drive.

The two dogs were also found dead, but two other dogs were unharmed.

In addition to murder charges, Price also faces two counts of aggravated animal cruelty.

The motive in this crime is still under investigation.