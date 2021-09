FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) said a fire took over an apartment building on Sunday afternoon.

They said the structure fire is located on the 700 block of Green Street in Fort Walton Beach.

People in the building reportedly had difficulty evacuating, but OCSO said all residents are safe.

OCSO said people should use caution in the area.