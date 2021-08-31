OCSO: 18-year-old girl arrested after driving truck at sheriff’s deputy

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) A Holt resident has been charged with driving a pickup truck towards an Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputy after a traffic stop near Baker.

River Harper

River Harper, 18 was accused of driving a pick-up truck straight at a sheriff’s deputy.

Investigators said Harper was a passenger in the truck when the deputy pulled it over on Old River Road on Monday morning at 3:30 a.m.

The driver ran from the scene and the deputy began chasing the man, then saw the pick-up speeding toward him.

Authorities said the deputy was in the middle of a two-lane road when he saw a truck coming at him and fired two rounds at the vehicle out of fear of being hit.

Deputies said Harper later admitted to investigators that she was driving the truck toward the deputy.

Harper was charged with assault on a law enforcement officer, making a false report of a crime, and tampering with evidence.

The deputy is on leave pending a shooting investigation.