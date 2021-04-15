Oakwood hills residents are nearing phase one of their community clean-up

MOSSY HEAD, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County Code Compliance started to identify the next community for clean-up assistance just a few months ago, and they are nearing the end of phase one clean-up.

Oakwood Hills is such a big community, officers have split up the area into four phases.

“Dumpsters that were out there were overflowing, and people were stacking stuff beside the dumpsters,” said Code Compliance Mike Lynch. “It was pretty crazy.”

Lynch and his team are continuing to clean up Oakwood Hills.

“We’ve broken the Oakwood Hills area into four phases,” Lynch said. “This phase is phase one and we’ve got 22 properties identified.”

Out of those 22 properties, seven cases have closed and no longer have dilapidated structures, broken down vehicles, junk or debris. But for those remaining, residents have received a notice of violation.

“Unfortunately what we see is after we have come in and there has been a cleanup process, it may be a couple of months, six months, sometimes a year down the road. It goes back to what it was before,” Lynch said.

In many cases, he said residents have to make a behavioral change so they do not slip back into old routines.

“It’s a temporary fix, we know that,” Lynch said. “We hope that it lasts longer, but we know that ultimately we will be back.”

And in just a few months, he said some residents have made changes. Once they complete phase one, they will be heading more north to start phase two.

“Just like Villa Tasso, it takes a few months,” Lynch said. “Because again, notifying folks as far as the property owners.”

They hope to clean up all of Oakwood Hills by June 1, which includes all the cases that need to go before a special magistrate if they do not comply within the time frame given.