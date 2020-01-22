Oaks By The Bay Park now dog-friendly

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) —Oaks By The Bay is a common park for Panama City and St. Andrews residents to visit.

The park is located off the corner of Beck Avenue and is now allowing your furry friends to come with you.

For years now, residents and vacationers have been using the park’s amenities, such as benches, a gazebo, and even a boardwalk.

But now this waterfront park has become pet-friendly.

With 5 acres of park area, The Oaks By The Bay Park is a great place to bring animals.

Pet owner Jonathon Griffith says this is extremely convenient for him to be able to visit with his pet.

“Our dogs are little but they’re full of energy, and they’re friendly. So hopefully everybody’s dogs that come here are friendly. I know a lot of beaches around here you can’t have dogs either. So I think that’s progressive towards the bring your dogs where you are,” said Griffith.

The park is open for visitors everyday from dawn until sunset.