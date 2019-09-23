NWFL Renaissance and Cultural Faire adds live jousting to festivities

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — It’s not every day that you get to sword fight and watch knights joust, but the Northwest Florida Renaissance and Cultural Faire isn’t your average fair.

“They had a potion thing and it smelled really good over there,” said Bradley Boe, a young festival-goer.

Potions, pirates and turkey legs of course were just a few things the fair features, which is now in its fourth year.

“It’s a beautiful day out here,” said Renea Le Roux, a pirate at the fair who traveled all the way from New Orleans to be there. “There’s lots of things for you to do.”

Families were able to step out of the present and into medieval times, even getting to watch a live joust; a first for the fair.

“I weigh a hundred and ninety pounds and I hit the ground at two hundred and fifty five,” said one of the jousters. “It takes a toll on the body.”

“Seeing the sticks break when they [hit each other], it was really exciting,” said Jamie Gilmore, another attendee.

It’s a weekend for families to leave their lives behind for a while and be somewhere or even someone different.

“It’s actually a chance for us to be someone that is, kind of having fun,” said Kinberly Burger, a fair actor who dressed in medieval garb with her two kids.

Among knights, there were also fairies, princesses, pirate kings and queens, mermaids, jugglers, and more.

“After the hurricane, people were sad and homeless,” said Darce Blakely, the director of the Crystal Cottage, a vendor at the event. “This is giving them something fun to do.”

The fair was held on the grounds of the Crystal Cottage this year due to Hurricane Michael. The cottage, which acts as a center for “physical and personal peace” provides a meditation space for anyone to come and pray together for the community and the world.

Crystal Cottage Outreach raises money for other charities around the community.

A major theme of the event this year was overcoming setbacks to achieve goals.

“I think the theme is, you can pretty much do whatever you want to do in life, as long as you stick with it and try hard,” said one of the jousters.