NWFL Minority Business Chamber of Commerce hosts “Jump Start Your Business 2020”

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — The Northwest Florida Minority Business Chamber of Commerce met on Saturday as they held their “Jump Start Your Business 2020” workshop.

The chamber allows minority business owners and other community members to take part in workshops promoting entrepreneurship and economic growth to disenfranchised communities.

“It’s an effort to get small businesses registered with the state of Florida, to get them with insurance, to get them set up with banking institutions in the neighborhood to help revitalize the Glenwood community,” said Tony Bostick, Vice President of the NWFL Minority Business Chamber of Commerce.

Saturday’s event gave participants tips and best practices to jump starting their own business ventures in the community.

“We’re also hosting other workshops throughout the year to help empower the people in the neighborhood to bring Glenwood back to its once beautiful glory,” said Bostick.

This was a one day event, but for more information on how you can join the NWFL Minority Business Chamber and future chamber events, click here.