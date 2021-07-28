NWFL Beaches International Airport’s passenger numbers continue to soar

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Numbers of visitors passing through the Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport (ECP) continues to soar.

At an airport board meeting on Wednesday, members announced a 138 percent increase in passengers from June of last year to this June.

In total, 183,000 passengers reportedly came through the facility in June, up 3,000 passengers from the month of May.

ECP Executive Director Parker McClellan said the pandemic has made Panama City Beach and surrounding areas a recognizable destination.

“I just happen to be the captain of the ship right now, and a ship doesn’t run without a great team behind it, and we have that team in place,” McClellan said. “Whether it’s airport staff, the airlines, concessions, anybody that works out here… all make it so we are able to accommodate our guests and have a positive experience.”

The airport is reportedly averaging around 175 arrivals and departures on Saturdays, keeping their weekends busy.

McClellan also said he is not willing to predict the future, but that the airport is on track to having a record-breaking year in total.