NWFL Beaches International Airport hits record-breaking numbers— again

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — It was another record-breaking month for travel at Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport.

At Wednesday’s ECP board meeting, the numbers of travelers in the month of July were released.

ECP executive director Parker McClellan said the airport had over 203,000 people come through their terminals. He said that’s an increase of 47 percent over 2019, which was their original peak year.

For the month of August, however, McClellan said they’ve seen a reduction in the number of passengers— which can be considered beneficial.

“We’re kind of looking at that opportunity as an opportunity to take a breath, and let everybody maybe take a day off… There’s a lot of people who haven’t had any time off,” McClellan said. “We want to encourage that and make sure that we’re fresh and continue to put forth the product that everybody has come to expect at the airport.”

He said the decrease in passengers this time of year is completely normal— a big part due to families sending their kids back to school.

McClellan also said he’s proud of the ECP staff for working hard during the history-making month.