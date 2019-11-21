NW Florida Beaches Airport parking will see changes

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport continues to recover from Hurricane Michael damage.

There is still rebuilding to be done. The covered parking lot area’s top cover is being replaced in the coming weeks, which will impact travelers directly.

The covered lot will be closed during that time. Signs will be posted to move cars away from that specific lot.

Airport Director, Parker McClellan tells us, the covered parking is the most popular lot at the airport.

“Covered parking is very popular for us and as a result, it remains very full for us most of the year. We really had to look at what options are available and over the last 12 months we’ve seen a huge increase in the number of people utilizing our parking,” said McClellan.

The airport also creating alternate parking spaces while the reconstruction is done, and will also run a shuttle bus for those travelers.

“We have worked very hard to make this as seamless as possible but we do realize there is going to become an inconvenience to passengers,” said McClellan.

Travelers can expect to see these changes beginning in December. The work will last for anywhere between 2 1/2 to 3 weeks.