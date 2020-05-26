Numbers show small increase in coronavirus cases

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Local counties have seen a small increase in coronavirus cases according to numbers available from the Florida Department of Health.

In Florida, there are currently 52, 255 cases of COVID-19. Out of those cases there have been 2,259 deaths.

In Bay County, there are 97 confirmed cases, including 95 residents and 2 non-residents. Three people have died from the virus in the county.

In Jackson County, the total number of COVID-19 cases has spiked to 239, including 234 residents and 5 non-residents.

In Washington County, there are currently 50 cases of COVID-19.

In Calhoun County, there are currently 52 cases of COVID-19.

In Walton County, there are currently 94 cases of COVID-19, including 14 non-residents. Out of those cases, there have been 9 deaths.

In Franklin County, there are two cases of COVID-19. One resident and one non-resident.

In Liberty County, there are 209 cases of COVID-19, all of them being residents.

In Gulf County, there is one reported case of COVID-19.

In Holmes County, there are 18 total cases of COVID-19.