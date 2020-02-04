NSA Panama City begins two weeks of security training

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)–NSA Panama City is in high gear as they prepare to undergo intense security exercises these next two weeks. Naval bases across the country are participating in an exercise called ‘Citadel Shield and Solid Curtain’. It’s an effort to make sure they are prepared for any threatening situations that come their way.



“It’s an opportunity for us to ensure that the good folks that take care of us on the base with regards to safety and security get positive training and it happens across every installation nationwide,” said Lt. Commander Benjamin O’Neill with Naval Support Activity Panama City.



The training event lasts from February 3rd until February 14th.



The base will be simulating everything from gate runners to high-risk traffic stops and even active shooters.



“What’s important is that we’re able to secure the fence line. Security is one of the most important operations that we do here on the base as it is with all bases across the nation,” O’Neill said.



Base officials say their goal is to make sure they are ready for any potential threats. Simulations allow them to improve how they approach dangerous situations.



“These are unique individual skill sets that may be by themselves might not be difficult but when you add it into a cascading drill set, it makes it that much more complex,” O’Neill said.



If you see increased activity surrounding the base, O’Neill says there’s no reason to worry.



“These two weeks are a pre-planned scheduled event that we can train for the next two weeks in an environment that’s on the base and in a controlled environment,” O’Neill said.



The events may cause heavier traffic on Thomas Drive as well as delays at the gate.