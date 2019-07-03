Escambia County Sheriff David Morgan denies involvement in alleged sex ring

UPDATE 1:12 P.M. —



In response to accusations of his direct involvement with the alleged sex ring described in the lawsuit, Sheriff Morgan says, to the best of his knowledge, he’s never met Leah or Doug Manning.

Leah Manning claims Sheriff Morgan was one of her sexual partners.

“If I haven’t met someone, how can I have sex with them?” the sheriff said during Wednesday’s news conference.

Sheriff Morgan said he signed off on the internal affairs investigation but did not oversee or manage it. He said it would’ve been”wholly inappropriate” to manipulate or direct the investigation since he held the final judgment on the outcome.

ORIGINAL STORY

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) – Sheriff David Morgan plans to hold a news conference Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. to discuss a lawsuit.

The 2017 lawsuit accused Sheriff Morgan of knowing about a child sex ring involving sheriff’s office employees and not doing enough about it.

A former ECSO nurse, Leah Manning, and her husband, ex-deputy Doug Manning, were convicted on charges of lewd and lascivious behavior. The couple’s twin girls accused the Mannings of forcing them to have sex with the couple and other deputies.

News 5 plans to stream the news conference at WKRG.com.