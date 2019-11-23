Northwest Florida Regional Airport receives $3.5 million grant

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The U.S. Department of Transportation announced the Northwest Florida Regional Airport in Okaloosa County will receive $3.5 million in grant funding.

The grant will be used to fund rehabilitation of the parking area at the airport.

The funds are a part of a $485 million federal investment announcement made by U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao.

Gainesville Regional Airport will also receive $4 million to fund expansion of their airport terminal building.