Northwest Florida Regional Airport receives $3.5 million grant

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The U.S. Department of Transportation announced the Northwest Florida Regional Airport in Okaloosa County will receive $3.5 million in grant funding.

The grant will be used to fund rehabilitation of the parking area at the airport.

The funds are a part of a $485 million federal investment announcement made by U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao.

Gainesville Regional Airport will also receive $4 million to fund expansion of their airport terminal building.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Deputy rallies community in Operation ThankFULL

Thumbnail for the video titled "Deputy rallies community in Operation ThankFULL"

Baker beats Vernon to advance to state semifinals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Baker beats Vernon to advance to state semifinals"

Panama City played a role in federal indictment investigation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Panama City played a role in federal indictment investigation"

Lynn Haven responds to easement concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lynn Haven responds to easement concerns"

Toy drive renamed for late Bay High alum

Thumbnail for the video titled "Toy drive renamed for late Bay High alum"

Tiffany Jones Trial; Day two

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tiffany Jones Trial; Day two"
More Local News
Fill out my online form.