PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Canines and convicts are being locked up together. Bay County Animal Control has a new partnership with the State Department of Corrections.

Northwest Florida Reception Center received five new inmates Thursday.

“They’re going to take dogs from our facility and they’re going to train them basic obedience and manners and just get them on track,” Bay County Animal Control division manager Kathy Beatson said.

The five dogs from Bay County Animal Control will spend the next 10 weeks living with inmates behind bars.

“They will stay in there like they will sleep in there with the inmates and they will be with the inmates during all during the day,” Beatson said.

Bay County Animal Control was involved in a similar program before Hurricane Michael and it was very successful.

“95% or more and these animals that go into any of these training programs they get adopted and their successful adoptions,” Beatson said.

Beatson said the longer dogs are housed at the shelter, the more they tend to develop rowdy behavior.

“Kyle is good, but again, he’s been here for a long time, so now he’s getting to the point where he’s getting like he just jumps on you because he wants your attention all the time,” Beatson said. “We need to start breaking him of that habit because as long as he’s doing that, he’s never going to get adopted.”

The program also helps the inmates develop a sense of responsibility.

“And they this you can’t just get a sense of pride, they get a sense of accomplishment,” Beatson said. “Most of them know that they’ve done something, they’re trying to be a better person in this world and it actually a concrete thing that they can see the difference they made in that dog’s life from the time it comes into the time it leaves.”

Beatson said she thinks the program and the partnership will have a lasting impact on the community.