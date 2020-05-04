Newsfeed Now

Northwest Florida lawyer strolls beaches in ‘Grim Reaper’ costume to protest beach openings

News

by: Daniel Smithson

Posted: / Updated:

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Newsfeed Now Videos

Lawyer dresses as grim reaper to protest opening of beaches

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lawyer dresses as grim reaper to protest opening of beaches"

Texas leaders weigh whether restaurants and retailers should be liable if customer contracts COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texas leaders weigh whether restaurants and retailers should be liable if customer contracts COVID-19"

Texas leaders exploring liability immunity for businesses reopening after COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texas leaders exploring liability immunity for businesses reopening after COVID-19"

Newsfeed Now for April 30, 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for April 30, 2020"

Gulf Shores reopening

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gulf Shores reopening"
More Newsfeed Now

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — As the beaches reopen in Northwest Florida, a Florida lawyer is making it known he is not enthused.

Daniel W. Uhlfelder, a lawyer and resident in Walton County, launched his “Grim Reaper Beach Tour” on Friday.

The tour’s purpose is to protest the decision by local and state governments to reopen the beaches to locals and tourists. Dressed as the grim reaper, walking up and down the beaches, Uhlfelder hopes he gets his message across to those visiting the beach.

“Nobody is a bigger advocate of public access to state beaches than me – I love our beaches — it’s one of the reasons I choose to live here,” Uhlfelder said in a media release. “But we must act in a thoughtful and sensible manner.”

Uhlfelder believes the current COVID-19 data is unreliable and there’s not enough testing or health professionals in Walton County to deal the the pandemic.

While Uhlfelder says he had good intentions informing beachgoers of the dangers of COVID-19, his warnings were met with hostility at Miramar Beach Friday.

Several beach goers told him to go home and that he scared children.

“I think he should go somewhere else and protest because he don’t belong here,” said Walton County resident Al DeAngelis.

Gary Winthrop, 18, told News 5 his spring break was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He said he’s been been excited for the beach to reopen and Uhlfelder spoiled his mood.

“I don’t think it’s cool,” he said.

Uhlfelder said he hopes his appearance on Northwest Florida beaches on Friday will scare people off the beaches for now.

“If this can get one person to take this more seriously,” he said, “then I feel I’ve done what I can.”

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Coronavirus Pandemic

More Coronavirus Pandemic

Latest Local News Video

Ms. Porter's Second Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Porter's Second Grade Class"

Lawyer dresses as grim reaper to protest opening of beaches

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lawyer dresses as grim reaper to protest opening of beaches"

The HomeDabbler talks attracting songbirds

Thumbnail for the video titled "The HomeDabbler talks attracting songbirds"

Los Antojitos gives essential workers gift cards

Thumbnail for the video titled "Los Antojitos gives essential workers gift cards"

New dry boat storage facility coming to Port St. Joe

Thumbnail for the video titled "New dry boat storage facility coming to Port St. Joe"

Panama City retailers prepare to reopen at 25 percent occupancy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Panama City retailers prepare to reopen at 25 percent occupancy"
More Local News

Aaron Nolan is a morning show co-host in Little Rock, Arkansas with Nexstar Media Group's KARK-TV. He has a passion for social media and makes it an important part of his daily routine. Click here to read Aaron's full bio.

Trending Stories