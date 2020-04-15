Northwest Florida doctors who took down Trump flag arrested

GULF BREEZE, Fla. (WKRG-TV) — Deputies in Florida say two doctors stole a campaign flag supporting President Donald Trump from their neighbor’s property.

Our sister station, WKRG reports 41-year-old Geoffrey Michael Fraiche and 38-year-old Laura Ann Webb-Fraiche took the flag on April 7.

Ring surveillance video shows the two driving up to the man’s house on a golf cart with at least two children with them, according to deputies. The report says Fraiche and Webb-Fraiche used a ladder to take down the man’s Trump campaign flag.

The man said their actions caused about $500 in damage to the base of the flagpole and the flag itself cost $200. He wished to pursue charges.

Representative Matt Gaetz tweeted Tuesday that their actions showed despicable parenting.

WKRG-TV reports that they both work as gynecologists in different Pensacola hospitals.

They have been charged with crimes including trespassing and larceny, and released from county jail.