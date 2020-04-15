LIVE NOW /
Watch News 13 Midday

Northwest Florida doctors who took down Trump flag arrested

News
Posted: / Updated:

GULF BREEZE, Fla. (WKRG-TV) — Deputies in Florida say two doctors stole a campaign flag supporting President Donald Trump from their neighbor’s property.

Our sister station, WKRG reports 41-year-old Geoffrey Michael Fraiche and 38-year-old Laura Ann Webb-Fraiche took the flag on April 7.

Ring surveillance video shows the two driving up to the man’s house on a golf cart with at least two children with them, according to deputies. The report says Fraiche and Webb-Fraiche used a ladder to take down the man’s Trump campaign flag.

The man said their actions caused about $500 in damage to the base of the flagpole and the flag itself cost $200. He wished to pursue charges.

Representative Matt Gaetz tweeted Tuesday that their actions showed despicable parenting.

WKRG-TV reports that they both work as gynecologists in different Pensacola hospitals.

They have been charged with crimes including trespassing and larceny, and released from county jail.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Mrs. English's Fifth Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. English's Fifth Grade Class"

First round of stimulus checks on the way

Thumbnail for the video titled "First round of stimulus checks on the way"

Hank Hill joins News 13 This Morning for update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hank Hill joins News 13 This Morning for update"

Niki Kelly of Girls Inc. joins News 13 This Morning

Thumbnail for the video titled "Niki Kelly of Girls Inc. joins News 13 This Morning"

Two new businesses coming to Lynn Haven

Thumbnail for the video titled "Two new businesses coming to Lynn Haven"

New housing coming to Lynn Haven

Thumbnail for the video titled "New housing coming to Lynn Haven"
More Local News