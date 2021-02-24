Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport says July air travel is expected for March

PANAMA CITY BEACH Fla. (WMBB) — Travel into Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport is on the rise, which is good news considering changes from COVID-19.

ECP leaders say they are looking forward to a better spring and summer.

“In the month of March, we are anticipating 80 commercial flights so that’s roughly 40 arrivals and 40 departures,” said Parker McClellan the Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport Executive Director.

McClellan said the amount of passenger travel is normally seen in July.

“Those kinds of numbers of growth are reflective of how the airlines are receiving us as a destination and as a great market,” said McClellan.

South Walton Tourist Development Director Jay Tusa sits on the ECP board.

“But spring is really solid, our numbers for this spring are already better than they were in 2019,’ said Tusa.

Although air travel seems to be on the rise travel numbers are still recovering from the ongoing pandemic.

“We are only down 25% whereas there are parts of the nation that are down 75% to 65%,” said McClellan.

As all airlines increase activity McClellan said his staff is ready to respond, many readjusting schedules for smooth weekend travel operations.

“Normally we see a big drop off in April, we are seeing a slight drop in April and it continues into the summer,” he said.

And McClellan expects an increase in flights, which is right in line with the airport board’s goals to increase passenger travel.