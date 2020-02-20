Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport project set to bring hundreds of jobs to Bay County

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport Authority and the Bay County Economic Development Alliance are moving one step closer in a project that will have a big impact in our community.

At Wednesday’s Bay County commission meeting, commissioners approved the authorization for letters of support to potential funding partners for the Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Center of Excellence. This will support the project in receiving federal, state and Triumph Gulf Coast funds.

“They look for our opinion,” said Bay County Commissioner Bill Dozier. “They look for what we think about what projects are coming in for the local thought and where we stand on it.”

The MRO Center of Excellence includes four different projects that focus on maintenance, refinishing, training and education.

“It’s a concept that we have put together so we can bring jobs to our community and educate those in our community so they can have jobs in the future,” said ECP Airport Director Parker McClellan.

The project is a $131 million capital investment and has plans to help our local economy.

“It’s a very diverse portfolio of different types of projects we are working on,” said Bay EDA President Becca Hardin. “If you look at all four of them, it creates about 450 jobs with the average annual wage of more than 115% the average wage in Bay County.”

This project is in the early stages of application for these grants.

