Northstar Church to hold online-only services over the next three weeks

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — Northstar Church will not be hosting in-person services at any of their local church campuses starting on Sunday, March 15th.

In an email announcement, Northstar Pastor Marty Martin explained that this decision was made in consideration of public health concerns surrounding COVID-19.

Northstar Church has three local campuses located in Panama City, Panama City Beach and Callaway. None of those campuses will be hosting services, including Northstar KiDS or Northstar Students, for the next three weeks.

Worship services will be available online, however, at 9:30am and 11am, on Northstar’s website.

Below is an excerpt from the email announcement:

“If someone asks why your church chose to respond to this health crisis by closing its doors, here’s my response:
1. We are loving our neighbors by protecting our neighbors.
2. We are not being fearful. We are being responsible.
3. This is what love requires of us in this season.

– Pastor Marty Martin”

Also in the announcement, Martin encourages guests to join their online service especially this Sunday, March 15th, as the church will provide an update as to how they plan to engage with families throughout the next several weeks.

