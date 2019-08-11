Northern District of the Florida Bankruptcy Bar Association helps locals with debt after Hurricane Michael

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Many people are still struggling in the Panhandle after Hurricane Michael, but the Northern District of the Florida Bankruptcy Bar Association is here to help. On Saturday, the association hosted a free legal clinic at Gulf Coast State College.

Board of directors member, Michael Wynn, was one of the attorneys at the clinic.

“What we are seeking to do for the members of our community is to let them know that relief is possible,” Wynn said. “That there are ways to deal with the hardships that come following the storm that has impacted us.”

Attorneys helped to answer questions and point locals in the right direction. If possible, they helped to pair residents with an attorney who would be able to assist them if they would need to take legal action.

One of the main topics of the event was bankruptcy. Wynn says bankruptcy gets a scary reputation, but is a tool locals can use to help get out of their financial situations.

“When you work with us and our organization, you have the opportunity to look and see what your options are and see of those options if bankruptcy is a viable one for you,” Wynn said.

The organization is hoping to help as many people as they can, on a purely pro bono basis or on a rate less than a normal filing fee.

“The effects of the storm did not stop on October 10th, they have continued for the last 10 months and they will keep continuing,” Wynn said. “People need to know there is a chance for them to have some relief and to deal with the financial hardships that are coming.”

To contact the Northern District of the Florida Bankruptcy Bar Association, email them at NDFLABBA@GMAIL.COM