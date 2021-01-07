North Florida U.S. Attorney vows to prosecute capital invaders

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB) — The federal prosecutor who has building cases against corruption in local government vowed Thursday to prosecute any individual from North Florida who traveled to Washington and violated federal law.

“The criminal acts of domestic terrorism at our nation’s Capitol yesterday shock the sensibilities

of all law-abiding, patriotic Americans, regardless of their political leanings,” said Lawrence Keefe, the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Florida. “Our Capitol is a historic symbol of the republic and the seat of a lawmaking body that is the envy of the world. The attack on our Capitol is an assault on America’s democracy and an insult to all Americans. It cannot and will not be tolerated.”

With the event in D.C. over many of the participants are coming home but they may still face charges, Keefe said.

“As United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida, our office will do everything within our authority to identify and prosecute any individuals from this district who violated federal law and travelled to Washington to participate in this dangerous lawlessness. These individuals are neither patriots nor protesters; they are shameless criminals, and must be treated as such,” Keefe said. “As surely as history, in the future, will punish those who engaged in such anarchy and criminal behavior, our nation will use all appropriate tools of law enforcement and justice to seek their prosecution and punishment now.”