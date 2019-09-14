North Bay Haven swears in their Safety Patrol Team

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — They took an oath to protect and serve… North Bay Haven 3rd through 5th grade student were sworn into their safety patrol program Friday afternoon.



The program starts with requirements of an application, an essay and teacher recommendations. From there the students undergo safety protocol training for around a month each morning before school begins.



These students have 25 separate responsibilities, including helping to monitor different areas of the school and help parents with student drop offs in the morning.



With the biggest class to date of 60 students, Deputy Cassandra Ford began the program back in 2015.



“This will help them come out of their shell, some come into the program that have low self esteem or they might be shy in some way, this right here would help bring out their character and help them build character,” said Ford.



Sheriff’s Deputies believe this helps students learn responsibility and leadership.