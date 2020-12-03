North Bay Haven postpones all extracurricular activities until December 14

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — North Bay Haven officials said Wednesday that they are postponing all extracurricular activities including games and practices until December 14.

Buccaneers Athletic Director Kevin Jacobs said the decision was made because of concerns about rising coronavirus cases and in the hopes that students can remain in school.

School leaders will reevaluate the situation on December 14. Also, The North Bay Haven basketball Christmas tournament was cancelled. Officials said they are aiming to make up the games in January.