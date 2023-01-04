BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — After months of delays, North Bay Haven Charter Academy may soon finally begin work on the new marine science center.

Bay County commissioners signed off on a letter of support for a $6 million grant from Triumph Gulf Coast.

“What this funding is going to provide will be for six state-of-the-art classrooms outfitted for the purposes for which they are intended, like marine science or computer classes, public safety, and so on,” Bay Haven Charter Academy Inc. Chief Education Officer Larry Bolinger said. “So we’re really looking forward and hopeful that the grant will be approved.”

Triumph requires local government entities to champion any project asking for a grant.

The county joins the Bay Economic Development Alliance, Bay County Chamber of Commerce, and the City of Lynn Haven in supporting the new building.

Bolinger said Triumph has already approved the academy’s pre-application.

Currently, the marine science programs are working out of portable buildings on campus, and have been for almost three years.

Bolinger is hopeful the final Triumph application is approved and work can begin to elevate the school’s learning environment.

“These programs are already benefiting hundreds of our students, putting them in a state-of-the-art facility will just completely enhance their educational value,” Bolinger said.

Bolinger also said they already have a contract with a construction company and are just waiting on the funds to move forward.

He said he hopes to have the application in by the end of the month and said construction should take about a year after the funding is approved.