North Bay Haven Junior receives national recognition

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — A North Bay Haven junior has been chosen to represent Florida at a prestigious national conference.

At only 17 years old, Oriana Jackson has some major accomplishments under her belt that now include being nominated to participate in the Congress of Future Medical Leaders Conference.

Since her freshman year, Oriana has spent countless hours devoted to her studies at North Bay Haven Acadamy. Her GPA has never dropped below a 4.0 while she took both AP and dual-enrolled classes.

Now, she received a major honor and she doesn’t even know how it all came about.

“I do not know who chose me for the nomination,” Oriana said, “I just got my letter of nomination in the mail.”

Hotel reservations were made, plane tickets were bought but then COVID-19 happened.

“It usually takes place in Boston but this year it’s going to be a live conference,” Oriana said, “we are still going to be involved in it, just not like before.”

Oriana was very excited to meet some of her mentors and said that she looks forward to next year when she can return as a senior.

“We get the opportunity to come back next year,” Oriana said.

Oriana said she has always been interested in Neuroscience and the brain, even when she was a child.

“I would just go to the library and pick up a book on the brain and read it,” Oriana said. “So, I’ve always been interested in it, and these past few years of taking science just really upped my passion.”

Even though Oriana is primarily focused on her academics, she also has an enthusiasm for the arts which includes writing short stories.

“I usually like making comics,” Oriana said. “I would spend hours trying to draw up these little comics of superheroes and everything, I’m nerdy.”

Oriana said that she wrote her first short story at the age of 10.

“Whatever my brain could come up with, I made a short story of it,” Oriana said. “I think I even had one where a bunch of Girl Scouts took down a giant monster.”

Oriana has had a lot of support over her academic career and said that her biggest champion was always her mother.

“It just means a lot to me and she always pushed me to do the best that I can,” Oriana said.

Besides her mother, Oriana is also very thankful for her North Bay Haven teachers.

“I’d like to thank all of my teachers and I am very honored to represent our school at the Congress of Future Medical Leaders Conference.