LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) A North Bay Haven basketball coach was charged with grand theft after he took money for renting out the school’s gym, Lynn Haven Police wrote in a news release.

Daryl Bernard Scott, 47, no longer works for Bay Haven, officials confirmed Wednesday.

Scott took 14 payments from June 2022 until August 2023 for about $2,455 from outside entities to use the gym. Instead of turning in the money to the school Scott kept it, police wrote.

He was arrested Tuesday night. He is scheduled to appear before a judge for the first time Wednesday afternoon.