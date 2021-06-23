Non-profit holds free Health Fair encouraging all to get screenings

PANAMA CITY Fla. (WMBB) — A local non-profit is making it easier than ever for you to get a health screening this year.

DADSRA and the Panama City Quality of Life will be hosting a community health fair Saturday, June 26 at New Bethel Missionary in Panama City from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

DADSRA started in 2010 and helped those in need after Hurricane Michael. They are still involved in the community now. After the past few years due to COVID-19 the non-profit saw, many missed their annual health screenings.

They wanted to make being and staying healthy more accessible for everyone of all ages, so they met with a few organizations and vendors to put on a health fair. Vendors, just like Bay County Vet Center, will also be there to answer any questions you may have about Veteran counseling.

DADSRA Executive Director Michelle Clay said a blood bus will also be there Saturday to encourage residents to donate blood since there has been a shortage due to COVID.

For more information on Saturday’s health fair located at 1942 East 7th Street in Panama City, you can visit the DADSRA website.