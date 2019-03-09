NOAA Fisheries Increases Red Snapper Catch Limit for 2019 Season

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. - Good news for red snapper fishermen!

This season they will be allowed to catch more fish. NOAA Fisheries published a final rule to increase the commercial and recreational catch limits and recreational catch targets for this year's red snapper season in gulf waters. The change will be an increase of more than a million pounds. Last year's red snapper assessment indicated red snapper was not overfished leading them to loosen the limits.

Captain Anderson's Marina is nearly finished recovering their damaged boats from the hurricane and look forward to another productive season.

"It looks like it's going to be a really nice season, we are looking forward to it. It's a nice change from everyone thinking hurricane around here," said marina owner Pam Anderson.

View exact rules and regulations and fishing dates by clicking here.

