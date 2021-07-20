No property tax rate raise for Bay County

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Good news for Bay County residents as County Commissioners will not raise next year’s property tax millage rate.

Bay County commissioners decided Tuesday to set the maximum property tax millage rate at 4.4362.

The last time that rate changed was back in 2016.

“This is going to be the fifth year in a row that we have kept this millage rate the same, so that’s remarkable,” said Bay County Commission Chairman Robert Carroll.

The economic toll from Hurricane Michael and the COVID-19 pandemic posed quite a challenge for those in the budget office.

Carroll said federal aid helped relieve some of the burden on the county.

In order to prevent raising property taxes – Carroll said commissioners had to make some cuts in other areas. For example, they’ve delayed some new projects until next year.

“Ideally, there is a list of projects and vehicles and equipment that need to be purchased and some of those we are having to defer another year or so,” Carroll continued, “But we are grateful that we are able to keep that rate the same”

Carroll said it was important to keep the same rate since many are still recovering from the hurricane.

It’s easy to raise taxes, it’s easy to get more money but we all have to pay that tax and we need to be mindful of it,” Carroll said.

The Bay County Board of County Commissioners will hold their final budget public hearings concerning the Fiscal Year 2022 budget at 5:01 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 14, and at 5:01 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21.

These meetings are open to the public and will be held in the Commission Chambers of the Bay County Government Center, located at 840 W. 11th St., Panama City. The meetings will also be available live and archived at www.baycountyfl.gov and will be available for live streaming on Facebook.