PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach officials said firefighters knocked out a brush fire on New Year’s Day.

The blaze happened behind a hotel on Front Beach Road early Monday morning. Officials with Panama City Beach Fire Rescue initially wrote on social media that the blaze was caused by fireworks. However, that statement was removed from the social media post.

The exact location of the fire was not released.

News 13 reached out to Panama City Beach officials to get clarification on the cause of the blaze but have not yet gotten a response.

No one was reported injured in the fire.