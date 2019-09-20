No foreseeable raise in Jackson County millage rate

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB)– Residents in Jackson County can expect the same millage rate as last year.

The Board of County Commissioners have proposed a millage rate of 7.8484%​

While this is the same rate as last year, it will generate less money for the County this year.​

The County predicts it will generate $350,000 less than it did last fiscal year due to a decrease in property values.

The Board said their main goal was making sure residents could focus on recovery, without the added challenge of a raise in taxes.​​

“I know that was their area of focus, trying to lessen the burden for people and doing our part as much as we could possibly help to absorb some of that especially this year, post-storm,” said Willane Daniels, County Administrator for Jackson County.

The County will hold a final public hearing to adopt the millage rate on September 24th at 5:30 p.m. in the County office.​

If approved, the new millage rate will go into effect this October.​

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Rock Your School

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rock Your School"

Moose Lodge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Moose Lodge"

Jackson County Millage Rate

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jackson County Millage Rate"

First Responders Luncheon

Thumbnail for the video titled "First Responders Luncheon"

Marianna Toyota makes donation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Marianna Toyota makes donation"

BCSO Mental Health Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "BCSO Mental Health Class"
More Local News
Fill out my online form.