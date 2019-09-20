No foreseeable raise in Jackson County millage rate

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB)– Residents in Jackson County can expect the same millage rate as last year.

The Board of County Commissioners have proposed a millage rate of 7.8484%​

While this is the same rate as last year, it will generate less money for the County this year.​

The County predicts it will generate $350,000 less than it did last fiscal year due to a decrease in property values.

The Board said their main goal was making sure residents could focus on recovery, without the added challenge of a raise in taxes.​​

“I know that was their area of focus, trying to lessen the burden for people and doing our part as much as we could possibly help to absorb some of that especially this year, post-storm,” said Willane Daniels, County Administrator for Jackson County.

The County will hold a final public hearing to adopt the millage rate on September 24th at 5:30 p.m. in the County office.​

If approved, the new millage rate will go into effect this October.​