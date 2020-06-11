Nintendo reveals 300K accounts hacked

News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — Nintendo has announced that 300,000 of its customer accounts have been hacked.

The video game and electronics company first discovered the breach in April, revealing hackers had been using Nintendo network IDs without permission.

Originally, Nintendo said only 160,000 accounts were involved, but its continued investigation resulted in that number being revised.

Nintendo said only a small number of the hacked accounts were used to make fraudulent purchases. It said refunds to those customers are nearly complete.

The company is e-mailing affected users, urging them to change their passwords.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Wesley Chapel man fights off gator to save dog

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wesley Chapel man fights off gator to save dog"

Nintendo reveals 300k accounts hacked

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nintendo reveals 300k accounts hacked"

COVID ANIMALS

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID ANIMALS"

Governor Ron DeSantis news conference 11jun2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Governor Ron DeSantis news conference 11jun2020"

PCB Aquatic Center summer programs ongoing

Thumbnail for the video titled "PCB Aquatic Center summer programs ongoing"

Bay County Juvenile Justice Courthouse plans discussed at meeting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bay County Juvenile Justice Courthouse plans discussed at meeting"
More Local News