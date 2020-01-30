Nighttime closures planned for Highway 390 in Lynn Haven

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — State Road (S.R.) 390 in Lynn Haven will be reduced to one travel lane between Alabama Avenue and Mowat School Road Wednesday, Feb. 5 and Thursday, Feb. 6 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for roadway restriping, according to Florida’s Department of Transportation.

Traffic flaggers will be on-site to direct drivers through the work zone. The speed limit is reduced to 35 mph. Please be alert for construction workers, vehicles, and equipment, officials added.

All planned construction activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.