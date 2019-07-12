Niceville woman’s father dies from flesh eating bacteria near Destin

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Niceville resident Cheryl Bennett Wiygul is sharing the story of her father’s death with the hopes of raising awareness about flesh eating bacteria.

According to a Facebook post, Wiygul’s parents were visiting Florida. She had seen stories about another girl contracting flesh eating bacteria in the Gulf, so she covered her dad’s small scratches and her mom applied sunscreen. Wiygul says her father had cancer and a compromised immune system.

The family visited several areas around Destin and Niceville. Wiygul said 12 hours after the family was in the water, her father woke up with a fever, chills and cramping around 4 a.m. Saturday. Her parents had planned to head back that morning, so they headed to Memphis.

Wiygul said his conditioned worsened on the drive home, and her mom took her dad to the hospital around 8 p.m. Her dad, William David “Dave” Bennett, died Sunday.

Her Facebook post says labs results told them it was vibrio vulnificus which manifests into necrotizing fasciitis (flesh eating bacteria) ultimately leading to sepsis. People can get sick from vibrio vulnificus from eating raw or undercooked shellfish or when an open wound is exposed to salt or brackish water, according to the CDC.

Wiygul said she wanted to share her dad’s story to help someone else.

I am absolutely not trying to scare people from the beach or swimming. I love the water and so did my Dad. People do need to know how to be more cautious and how to recognize symptoms. There is information out there but I didn’t find it all until it was too late. I don’t want this to happen to anyone else. Cheryl Bennett Wiygul on Facebook