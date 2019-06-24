Niceville man leads police on chase while throwing beer bottles out the window

NICEVILLE, Fla. — A Niceville man attempted to outrun deputies but instead, ended up with 8 charges.

21-year-old Irvin Arias Marquez of Niceville took police on a chase Sunday morning around 2 a.m.

It started when a deputy attempted a traffic stop and instead of stopping, Marquez began speeding through neighborhoods before hitting a wall.

A deputy pinned his car but Marquez put the car in reverse and intentionally rammed the patrol car.

Soon after, a foot pursuit ensued until Marquez entered a home and locked the door. The

house was surrounded and it was later learned this was not his residence, but the residents were familiar with him.

Multiple attempts were made to contact Marquez and get him to surrender, however, Marquez attempted to climb out of the second story window. He ultimately jumped from the second story and landed in the adjacent yard.

Upon hitting the ground, he was taken into custody.

Marquez is charged with hit-and-run involving injuries, reckless driving with property damage, DUI, fleeing and eluding, driving with a suspended license, aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, and possession of cocaine.

