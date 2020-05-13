Niceville man dies in motorcycle crash

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 22-year-old Niceville man has died in a motor vehicle crash in Okaloosa County.

The Florida Highway Patrol says the 22-year-old was riding a motorcycle east on SR-20 approaching the intersection of SR-293 at around 7:15 Tuesday morning when they collided with a pickup truck driven by a 69-year-old Destin resident who suffered minor injuries.

FHP says the motorcyclist then hit another truck driven by a 47-year-old Crestview man who did not sustain any injuries.

It is unknown if the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet during the crash.

