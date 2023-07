NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said a Niceville man repeatedly sexually assaulted a girl under the age of 13 over a four-year period, according to an OCSO news release.

Dennis Luke Rethmeyer, 33, faces a sexual battery charge in the case. Rethmeyer was arrested Thursday night and taken to the Okaloosa County Jail.

Investigators said the assaults, at least three incidents, documented in the arrest report, happened between 2014 and 2018.