Niceville man arrested in connection to U.S. Capitol riot

NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — 28-year-old Andrew William Griswold of Niceville, Fla., turned himself in to authorities on charges relating to the siege and riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Griswold was in court Friday, March 5, for an initial appearance. He faces charges of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds; obstruction of justice/Congress; and knowingly engaging in disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building.

“This office will continue to work closely with all federal, state and local partners to identify and

prosecute any individuals from this district who participated in unlawful activity during the riot

and siege at the U.S. Capitol on January 6th.” JASON R. COODY, ACTING UNITED STATES,

ATTORNEY FOR THE NORTHERN DISTRICT OF FLORIDA.

Griswold will not be detained while he awaits trial. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia will prosecute the case.

The FBI Jacksonville office sent the following statement Friday night.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) assisted the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in this case.

More information from U.S. Attorney’s Office:

Anyone with information about individuals who incited, promoted, or committed violence of any

kind during the siege of the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, is asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI,

or submit photos or video to fbi.gov/USCapitol.

More information will be made available on Pacer or at the DOJ’s website for all publicly

releasable information about defendants charged with crimes related to the siege at the U.S.

Capitol on January 6, 2021. The site lists the names of defendants and the current charges they

face, their residency (when available), and links to any press releases and unsealed charging

documents.

The website is: https://www.justice.gov/opa/investigations-regarding-violence-capitol