Niceville High School student finishes 13 years with perfect attendance

NICEVILLE Fla. (WMBB) — Every day walking up the steps to Niceville High School, one senior hasn’t missed a single day of doing so since she started back in kindergarten.

“I’ve given her the nickname, Cal Ripken the Ironman of baseball, she is the IronWoman of Niceville High School having done what she’s done,” said Niceville Principal Charlie Marello on the last day of classes for seniors.

Friday marks the last day Laurel Wentworth walked through the doors as a Niceville student. Parents and classmates were ready to congratulate her, on this rare accomplishment with cheering, flowers, and signs.

“I have stories from her teachers here that if she were ill with food poisoning and having to excuse herself from class, she’d come back because she was not going to be checked out and leave early without having it established she had been at school,” said Marello.

This was a goal Wentworth set for herself over 13 years.

“Every time I tell someone I’ve never missed a day, they are kind of like, how have you never been sick? and I’m not sure, it’s some luck I guess,” said Wentworth.

Even during a pandemic, when she was COVID- contact traced, she was always there.

“I Facetimed into some of my classes to make sure that they would know I was there, and I made sure anywhere I went I was wearing a mask until I was fully vaccinated to make sure anything I could do to not get sick I did it,” she said.

“A proud parent moment for sure,” said Parents Pam and Mike Wentworth. “It’s super exciting because there are a lot of things someone can accomplish, and say that she never missed a day of school is pretty awesome.”

After graduation, Wentworth is headed to the University of Florida in the fall.