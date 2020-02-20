Niceville girl attacked by other teens

NICEVILLE, Fla. (WMBB) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has already made one arrest – and continues investigating an aggravated battery in the Bluewater Bay area last night which involved multiple teenage girls.

An image from a video taken of an attack of a Niceville teen. The image was released by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

The 16-year old victim was held to the ground, punched in the head, and hit with a baseball bat outside her home.

“She suffered facial abrasions, a sprained ankle, and other non-life-threatening injuries,” deputies wrote in a news release. “She told OCSO deputies the attack by two other female teens, which was captured on video by bystanders and uploaded to Snapchat, was connected to a dispute over a boy.”

The bat was later found discarded on the southside of Bay Drive near the intersection with Prestwick Drive.

Sloan Carlson Raney, 18, of Niceville was charged Tuesday night with aggravated battery. Raney says she only struck the victim with her fists, deputies wrote. The investigation is ongoing.