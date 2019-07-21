NHC watching disorganized storms in the Bahamas

MIAMI, Fla. (WMBB) – The National Hurricane Center has pegged a cluster of showers and thunderstorms over the Bahamas as having the potential to become more organized over the next several days.

While the chance of formation is very low, at 20% over 5 days, it will be responsible for bringing frequent rain to the Florida peninsula through the middle and end of the week.

The disturbance will gradually move west-northwest until Wednesday, when a weak summer “cold” front will push through the panhandle and steer the piece of energy back to the east-northeast.

Here in the panhandle, we will not likely see any impacts from this disturbance other than a few storms that hold together long enough to make it to the area.

The 13 First Alert Storm Team will be monitoring this disturbance and updates will be posted here and on our social media accounts.

