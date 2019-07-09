NHC: Tropical Depression likely

MIAMI, Fla. (WMBB) – The National Hurricane Center continues to monitor an area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms as the next potential tropical system.

On Tuesday, confidence increased in the tropical system developing into a Tropical Depression by late Wednesday or early Thursday as it moves westward in the Gulf. If the system develops into a Tropical Storm, it would be named Barry.

Current sea surface temperatures are sitting in the upper 80s, which is well above the threshold for tropical systems to thrive, so it’s becoming more likely that we’ll see Barry develop in the northern Gulf.

This system is expected to drift westward away from the panhandle, and likely make landfall in south Louisiana, west of New Orleans.

Latest weather models are in a much higher consensus for the track of the system, bringing it to Louisiana, however the strength still varies from model to model.

As of Tuesday, the potential impacts across the panhandle from this next system could be 3 to 6 inches of rain, but that still depends on how close the system is to the coastline.