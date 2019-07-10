NHC issues first advisory on tropical system

National Hurricane Center Advisory #1 on Potential Tropical Cyclone 2

MIAMI, Fla. (WMBB) – The National Hurricane Center issued the first advisory Wednesday morning on potential tropical cyclone 2, expected to become Tropical Storm Barry by Thursday.

The disturbance is currently in the northern Gulf of Mexico, and drifting toward the west-southwest at 8 mph. Maximum sustained winds are near 30 mph, with higher gusts, and strengthening is expected to take place over the next 72 hours.

Saffir-Simpson Scale

This is expected to make landfall in western Louisiana as a strong Tropical Storm, if not a Category 1 Hurricane.

The panhandle will likely not see many impacts from this storm, other than added rainfall and deteriorating marine conditions. The National Weather Service has forecast winds over the Gulf, near shore, to be at 20 to 25 kts with seas at 5 to 7 feet by Thursday and increasing to 6 to 9 feet by Friday.

At 10 a.m. Wednesday, a Small Craft Advisory was put in place through July 13th at 7 p.m. CDT. A High Surf Advisory will likely go in to place over the next 24 to 48 hours, with beach conditions expected to stay rough through the weekend. If ‘Double Red’ flags are flying, it means the water is closed!

The 13 First Alert Storm Team will be monitoring this situation and updates will be posted here and on our social media accounts.

Want to check out spaghetti models yourself when this storm forms? Download the VIPIR mobile app for Android Here or iOS here.