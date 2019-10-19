NHC drops advisories on Nestor after losing tropical characteristics

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Nestor has become a Post-Tropical Cyclone as it moves out of the Panhandle and into Georgia, and the National Hurricane Center said they have issued their last advisory on the storm.

At 4:00 p.m. satellite imagery, NOAA Doppler weather radar data, and surface observations indicate that the center of Post-Tropical Cyclone Nestor was located about 10 miles east of Tallahassee.

The post-tropical cyclone is moving toward the northeast near 23 mph (37 km/h), and this general motion is expected to continue through Sunday night.

On the forecast track, the center of Post-Tropical Cyclone Nestor will move across portions of the southeastern United States tonight and Sunday. The cyclone is expected to move offshore of the coast of North Carolina into the western Atlantic by late Sunday.

Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast during the next day or so, with some slight strengthening possible Sunday night and Monday when Post-Tropical Nestor moves over the western Atlantic.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 240 miles (390 km), east of the center over Atlantic waters just offshore the Georgia coast.

The NOAA buoy at Gray’s Reef, Georgia, recently reported a sustained wind of 38 mph (61 km/h) and a gust to 43 mph (69 km/h) The minimum central pressure based on nearby surface observations is estimated to be 999 mb (29.50 inches).

Hazards associated with Nestor:

RAINFALL

Post-Tropical Cyclone Nestor is expected to produce additional rainfall accumulations of 1 to 3 inches this weekend across portions of the southeastern United States.

WIND

Gale-force winds will develop along portions of the Atlantic coast of the southeastern United States later today and tonight.

TORNADOES

A tornado remains possible across parts of the Florida Peninsula and coastal Georgia this afternoon and early evening, with a few tornadoes possible tonight through Sunday morning across the coastal Carolinas.

STORM SURGE

Storm surge levels will continue to subside through tonight along the Gulf coast of Florida.