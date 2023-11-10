PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Nexstar Media Charitable Foundation and WMBB-TV, the Nexstar Media Inc. television station serving Panama City, FL, and the surrounding area, today announced that the Foundation will donate $10,000 to The Salvation Army Panama City.

The donation will be used to support their Empty Stocking fund, which helps hundreds of local families around Christmas time.

The Salvation Army annually helps more than 30 million Americans overcome poverty, addiction, and economic hardships through a range of social services. By providing food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster survivors, rehabilitation for those suffering from drug and alcohol addiction, and clothing and shelter for people in need.

“This Christmas season, as gifts are exchanged, we are most grateful for the one you have given,” said Captain Arnaldo Pena of the Salvation Army. “With gifts from the community, we are able to provide a brighter Christmas for needy children and their families and, as need knows no season, we can seek also to meet basic needs even into the coming New Year. Please accept my sincere thanks for your generous donation of $10,000 to the Salvation Army Empty Stocking Fund.”

The Empty Stocking Fund makes sure those who are struggling are able to put food on the table and gifts under the tree during the holidays, as well as providing services throughout the year with housing, support for domestic violence victims, utility assistance and more.

“The Nexstar Foundation has shown unwavering support for this community, much as Nexstar itself has,” said Terry Cole, Vice President and General Manager of WMBB. “In the years since Hurricane Michael, our community has persevered, and we are on the cusp of recovery. Donations such as this one help those most in need meet basic needs at this time of year when financial burdens and stress are at their highest. I am proud to work for a company like Nexstar that truly believes in a community-first approach to local station operation. To be able to facilitate this donation to the Salvation Army has been one of the greatest personal achievements of my career.”

The Nexstar Media Charitable Foundation’s mission is to contribute to and work with public charities and non-profit organizations to improve the communities in which Nexstar Media and its subsidiaries do business. The foundation was originally established in 1958 and it makes donations of approximately $350,000 annually.