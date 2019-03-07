Nexstar CEO Receives Golden Mike Award

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. - Perry Sook founded Nexstar in 1996 with one station.

Today there are 174 and growing but the Golden Mike Award doesn't go to the biggest broadcaster, but the broadcaster with the biggest heart.

"It's a very nice award and recognizes not only me but our whole company and what we do every day. But the fact that this whole foundation is tied around philanthropy and giving back to those of us in our business that have need makes it even that more special," said Sook.

The foundation honors a broadcaster who helps broadcasters when crisis hits and Sook did just that when Hurricane Michael hit Panama City.

"I respect the heck out of the guy. He came to the station, he said he was going to help our employees. Every one of our employees benefitted," said Terry Cole General Manager of WMBB.



"The Broadcast Foundation money just helped put a dent in that. It was a lifesaver," said Chris Golden, WMBB Creative Services Director.

"The Broadcast Foundation money helped me relocate and rebuild a life after Hurricane Michael," said Kelly Grosfield, WMBB Anchor/Reporter.

A who's who of broadcasters gathered at The Plaza Hotel in New York City for Sook's golden moment.